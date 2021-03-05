Man found guilty of manslaughter

The Suva High Court this morning found a man guilty of manslaughter.

The judgment on Pio Ratuwaqa’s case was delivered this morning.

The Court heard on March 30th in 2019, Ratuwaqa drove his vehicle in a manner which caused the death of a woman.

Ratuwaqa lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and landed into the sea at Gardiner Place in Nasese, Suva.

A team from the Totogo Police Station managed to rescue Ratuwaqa and the female passenger from the partially submerged vehicle.

The passenger was rushed to the CWM Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Court also heard that Ratuwaqa was also under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Ratuwaqa’s lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo will be filing sentencing mitigation on Friday.

Ratuwaqa will be sentenced next Tuesday.