Man accused of fraudulently obtaining Back to School assistance

[File Photo]

A 21-year-old man will be produced in the Ba Magistrates Court today for allegedly obtaining money meant for the Back to School Education Assistance.

The Fiji Police Force confirmed arresting the man.

Police say the accused during the month of January 2024, unlawfully obtained money meant for Back to School Education assistance from a member of the public through the MPaisa platform

Article continues after advertisement

The man has been charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage.