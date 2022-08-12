Lawyers wrap up case in Radrodro trial

Radrodro has maintained in court that she followed the Parliamentary procedures for claims and with the amendments made for her address to change from Tacirua to Namulomulo. [File Photo]

SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro’s trial was wrapped up by the prosecution and the defence counsel yesterday afternoon with closing submissions expected next week.

Radrodro has maintained in court that she followed the Parliamentary procedures for claims and with the amendments made for her address to change from Tacirua to Namulomulo.

During re-examination by the defence counsel Radrodro told the court that she and her husband intends to sell their property in Tacirua and retire in Namulomulo village Nabouwalu, Bua as their adult children have moved on with their own families.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro also explained that she did not change the information of her address with immigration as she feared facing issues on arrival from overseas travel and wanted to maintain consistency with her personal details.

The defence queried her about her support base, Radrodro stated that apart from Namulomulo and Nasinu, she has support from her village in Vanua Balavu, Yacata where she has maternal links and the western division.

The case has been adjourned to next Wednesday.

The MP is standing trial for allegedly obtaining a financial advantage. It is alleged that she breached the Parliament Remuneration Act 2014.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.