Kishore Kumar pleads not guilty

Kishore Kumar at the Suva Magistrates Court today

Self-proclaimed social media commentator, Kishore Kumar has pleaded not guilty to a charge of unauthorized acts in relation to computer at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Kumar is charged with one count of unauthorized access to computer systems, and one count of causing harm by posting an electronic communication.

It is alleged that on December 14th 2022, Kumar intentionally and without lawful authority caused a computer system to perform a function to secure access to an account with the username Tinaiuransisi Baravilala on Facebook.

It is also alleged that Kumar posted a video on the same account on Facebook where he uttered words with the intention to cause harm to the now Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relation Agni Deo Singh.

The matter has been adjourned to November 27th.