Kim’s counsels seeking preferential treatment: SG

Solicitor General Ropate Green states that the submission made by Kings Counsel Simon Ower sought preferential treatment for Grace Road President Daniel Kim and other directors.

The main point of Green’s argument lies in the assertion that the detention of the applicants aligns with constitutional provisions allowing limitations to personal liberty.

Green emphasizes today at the Tagimoucia Court in Lautoka, that once an applicant’s prohibited residency is established, it empowers the permanent secretary to utilize their authority to remove the individual from Fiji and to detain them until the removal process is complete.

Green states that Ower’s submission essentially seeks to circumvent immigration laws in Fiji and secure preferential treatment for Daniel Kim, despite his status as a prohibited immigrant.

The Solicitor General further argues that such an approach would undermine the legal framework in place and set a precedent for bypassing established procedures.

Green adds that the detention of the applicants is expressly permitted as a limitation to the rights of personal liberty that is permitted under the constitution.

A ruling will be made next month.

It was earlier reported that Kim and other directors of Grace Road Company are on the deportation list subject to an INTERPOL Red Notice.

The red notices were published in July 2018 by INTERPOL referring to these individuals as fugitives wanted for prosecution.

The Korean Government communicated officially through diplomatic channels in September 2018 that the passports of these seven individuals who are connected with the Grace Road cult have been nullified.

The Korean Government had also issued an arrest warrant against them.