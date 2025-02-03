Kaba granted bail in $766k tender case

The Managing Director of Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited has been released on bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Sanjay Kaba has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

It is alleged that between 27th January 2017 and 20th January 2019 while being a board member of Telecom Fiji Limited and Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited, Kaba engaged in a conduct namely bidding for a tender through the company Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited.

Article continues after advertisement

The bidding was for providing Project Management services to TFL for its new office and data centre project.

As a result, Kaba obtained a financial advantage amounting to over $766.327 between June 2022 and July 2023, knowing that HLK Jacob was not eligible to receive the financial advantage as he had failed to declare his interest as director for HLK Jacob.

He has been released on $5000 bail with two sureties.

He will reappear in court on the 25th of this month.