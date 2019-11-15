Husband charged for alleged rape granted bail

A husband charged with two counts of rape has been granted bail in the Suva High Court.

The alleged incident occurred in May this year.

The Prosecution says this is a marital rape matter and has sought seven days to confirm whether they will file information on the matter.

Meanwhile, the complainant revealed that she reconciled with the accused.

An interim Domestic Violence Restraining Order has been issued by the court.

The matter will be recalled on the 4th of September for a plea.