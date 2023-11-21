Father and daughter in court

Mahen Chand Maharaj [left] and Zoe Maharaj n court [Photo: Supplied]

A father daughter duo appeared in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court yesterday in relation to alleged bribery and possession of illicit drugs.

66-year-old businessman Mahen Chand Maharaj is charged with one count of bribery.

34-year-old Zoe Maharaj who also resides in Korotogo Sigatoka is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and one count of breach of bail condition.

Article continues after advertisement

The two have been remanded in custody at the Natabua Corrections Centre.

Their matter will be called again on 4th December.