Duo charged for alleged shop break-in

Two 19-year-old youths will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today for their alleged involvement in a shop break-in in Naduru, Nausori last week.

The two allegedly entered the shop last Tuesday and stole assorted items, some of which have been recovered by the investigation team.

The two have been charged with one count each of theft and criminal trespass.

They will appear in the Nausori Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The two are also being investigated in relation to other similar break-in reports in the Eastern Division.