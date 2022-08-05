Defence counsel files no case to answer in MP’s case

[File Photo]

The defence counsel for Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Salote Radrodro will file a no case to answer in the High Court this afternoon.

Lawyer Simione Valenitabua indicated this in court this morning after the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption ended their case today.

The final witness from FICAC who gathered bank statements and claim forms took the witness stand this morning.

High Court judge Justice Justice Dr Thusara Kumarange will make a ruling on Monday on the application.

The MP allegedly obtained a financial advantage in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

It is alleged that Salote Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.