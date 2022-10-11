Court denies bail

[File Photo]

The Suva Magistrates Court yesterday refused bail for a 29-year-old man.

Waslim Khan appeared in court for an allegation of breaking into a vehicle in Laucala Beach, Suva, and stealing assorted items, including cash.

It’s alleged he also drove away with the vehicle.

Article continues after advertisement

He is charged with one count of damaging property and a count of theft.

The stolen items were worth more than $25,000, according to the court.

The man voluntarily told the court he had another matter before the court and was told not to re-offend.

Khan then claims he was sexually assaulted while on remand for another case and that he was framed for this one.

He further stated that his 18-year-old wife is pregnant and he needs to be there for her.

Magistrate Waleen George told Khan that he has clearly told the court his previous bail conditions and that if he really committed the offence, he has not used his brain.

Magistrate George, there are so many disobedient people, and today was supposed to be a day to rest as it marks a special day for Fiji.

She told the accused that his relatives will look after his wife when he is remanded.

His case will be called again tomorrow.