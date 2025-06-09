Couple to enter plea in sextortion case

A couple charged with trafficking obscene material, sharing an intimate recording and online extortion will enter their plea next month.

Ria Chandra and Pravinesh Sharma appeared before Magistrate Sufia Hamza in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Chandra had legal counsel, while Sharma asked for more time to arrange private representation.

Article continues after advertisement

Bail was extended for both. It is alleged that the pair demanded money from a male victim and threatened to release an intimate video if he did not pay.

The Online Safety Commission said the victim paid over $1,800 in multiple instalments. Investigators claim Chandra and Sharma kept asking for more.

They reportedly used the money to pay rent despite promising to delete the video.

The duo’s case will be called again on September 19.



Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.