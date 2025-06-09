Bainimarama guilty, Qiliho walks free

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been found guilty by the Suva High Court for making unwarranted demands to then Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, instructing him to terminate the employment of two police officers.

His co-accused, former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, has been acquitted.

Bainimarama faced one count of unwarranted demands made by a public official, while Qiliho was charged with two counts of abuse of office.

More details to follow.

