Bail review hearing underway for meth case

The bail review hearing for the 13 individuals implicated in connection with the confiscation of over four tonnes of methamphetamine in Nadi is currently underway in the Lautoka High Court.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku presented arguments against granting bail, citing a high risk of the accused absconding.

Rabuku states that three of the 13 individuals, identified as the main players, were apprehended by police in Vanua Levu while attempting to flee to Wallis and Futuna.

He also highlighted concerns regarding potential witness interference, noting that witnesses under immunity could be compromised.

Rabuku stressed that just like the movies, the drug trade is here in Fiji, and there should not be any risks taken.

In response, lawyers representing the 13 accused countered Rabuku’s arguments, stating that their clients had not breached any bail conditions.

They emphasized that since their release on bail, the accused have diligently adhered to the strict conditions set forth by the DPP.

These conditions include curfew adherence and reporting to the police station three times a week.

One of the Defence Attorneys Mark Anthony dismissed the prosecution’s claims as primarily hearsay, stressing that they had not been substantiated.

Another lawyer argued for trust in the police to ensure that the accused do not flee.

The court continues to deliberate on the matter.

