Bail review for 13 in connection to billon dollar meth busts

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku has urged the Lautoka High Court to review the current bail status for the 13 individuals implicated in connection with the confiscation of over four tonnes of methamphetamine in Nadi.

Rabuku requested Justice Aruna Aluthge to reconsider the bail arrangements, citing procedural irregularities.

Rabuku told the court that during the defendants’ appearance on Monday, they had pleaded with the Nadi Magistrate for permission to submit affidavits detailing the circumstances surrounding their detention for more than 24 hours.

However, their request was denied, and bail was subsequently granted to all 13 individuals.

Rabuku again highlighted how serious the matter is and said that the sentencing tariff for more than 1kg methamphetamine is 20 years to life imprisonment.

The Acting DPP further informed the court that he had given the defense attorneys the comprehensive details of the affidavit this morning.

In response to the prosecution’s motion, Iqbal Khan, one of the defense lawyers, contested that they had only received the documents at 9.15am.

Khan expressed skepticism regarding the urgency of the matter and requested additional time to prepare a response to the affidavit.

Similarly, another defense attorney, Mark Anthony emphasized that the allocated four-hour window was insufficient to thoroughly examine the contents of the affidavit and formulate objections.

Addressing the concerns raised by the defense counsels, Judge Justice Aluthge stressed their legal expertise.

The accused are 32-year-old Justin Ho, 44-year David Heritage, 22-year Louie Frank Logaivau, 40- year Issac Lesiyanawai, 44-year Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, 30-year Sakiusa Tuva, 29-year Iosefo Roqica, 27-year Maika Yabakivou, 30-year Ratu Osea Levula, 31 year Cathy Tuirabe, 29-year Nancy Mateyawa, 42-year Jale Aukerea and 29-year Keanie Mcpherson.

They are charged with unlawful importation of illicit drug, unlawful possession of illicit drug, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, relating to the importation and transportation of the illicit substances with an estimated street value of more than two billion dollars.

Ho is charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that between 1st November to 23rd December at Nadi, in the Western Division, without lawful authority, facilitated the importation of 4,800 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Ho is also charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that on 23rd January, at Taveuni, in the Northern Division possessed cash amounting to $21, 691.60, Australian $450 and USD100, suspected of being proceeds of crime.

David Heritage and Louie Logaivau are charged with unlawful possession of illicit drug.

It is alleged that on 23rd December at Fantasy Island without lawful authority, they were in possession of 4,800 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Louie Logaivau is also charged with unlawful possession of illicit drug.

It is alleged that on 23rd December, without lawful authority, engaged in dealing for the transfer and transport of 4,800 kilograms methamphetamine.

Ho and Logaivau are also charged with unlawful possession of illicit drug.

It is alleged that they were in possession of 4,800 kilograms (4.8 tonnes) of methamphetamine.

Logaivau, Issac Lesiyanawai and Ratu Aporosa Davelevu and another are charged with unlawful possession of illicit drug.

It is alleged that between 28th and 29th of December, without lawful authority engaged in dealing for the transfer and transport of 4.8 tonnes of methamphetamine.

Logaivau, Davelevu and another are charged with unlawful possession of illicit drug.

It is alleged that on the 29th of December, at Motorex Yard, Nadi back road in the Western Division, without lawful authority were in possession of 4,800 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Logaivau is also charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that on 23rd January at Taveuni in the Northern Division, possessed cash amounting to $112.25 suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Sakiusa Tuva, Iosefo Roqica, Maika Vakanawa Yabakivou, Ratu Osea Navalunilotu Levula, Cathy Tuirabe, Nancy Elia Mateyawa and another allegedly engaged in dealing for the transfer and transport of 4,800 kilograms methamphetamines from Motorex yard to Legalega.

Jale Aukerea is charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that between 13th and 20th January at Maqalevu, Nadi in the Western Division, without lawful authority engaged in dealing for the transfer and transport of 1.1 tonne of methamphetamine.

Aukerea is also charged is also charged with possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that on he had $2,100.85 suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Sakiusa Tuva and Keanie Mcpherson are charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that between 13th and 20th January without lawful authority engaged in dealing for the transfer and transport of 1.1 tonne of methamphetamine.