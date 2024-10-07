Bail hearing for alleged murder case tomorrow

Kositino Latianara (left)

The state counsel in the case in relation to Kositino Latianara, who allegedly murdered a taxi driver earlier this year, told the Labasa High Court that they are still reviewing evidence and witnesses, including the caution interviews.

It is alleged that Latianara murdered 27-year-old Amitendra Kumar in March this year, whose body and taxi were found abandoned on Waisali Hill in Savusavu on March 18th.

Latianara appeared in the high court for a bail hearing; however, this has been shifted to tomorrow as his sureties failed to turn up in court.

The high court was also informed that the CCTV footage found at the gas station in Savusavu indicates that Latianara was allegedly inside the taxi before the event unfolded.

The state also informed the court that eyewitnesses have indicated that the accused was allegedly found a few kilometers from the crime scene and was identified through a tattoo on his face.

However, the defense counsel stated that the accused is a first offender and remains innocent until proven guilty.

The legal aid counsel also said that the evidence needs to be reviewed further as there were other people also present at the crime scene.

Latianara has been in remand since March 27th.

The matter has been adjourned until tomorrow.