Bail denied for alleged wife murderer

Apisai Madigibuli in court today

A man who allegedly murdered his wife at an apartment complex in Suva earlier this year was denied bail by the Suva High Court.

Apisai Madigibuli is charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that Madigibuli stabbed his 25-year-old wife Kitiana Baravilala, who is believed to have been six months pregnant on April 25th.

Madigibuli appeared before Suva High Court Judge Justice Dane Tuiqereqere for his bail hearing.

Justice Tuiqereqere stated that he was a risk to the community, the victim’s family and the state witnesses.

The High Court Judge also noted that it is not in the public interest to release him on bail therefore his bail application was denied and he has been given 30 days to appeal.

The Suva High Court informed Madigibuli that a trial date cannot be set as of yet.

His matter will be called again on the 3rd of next month for a pre-trial conference.