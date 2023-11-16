Acting CJ to hear Bainimarama and Qiliho appeal

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (left) and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho (middle) outside court with their lawyer Devanesh Sharma (right)

The lawyer representing former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho is set to submit preliminary applications.

Devanesh Sharma expressed apprehensions regarding acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku emphasizing his prior role as Qiliho’s counsel during a police caution interview.

Sharma also highlighted Rabuku’s involvement in filing and signing the appeal case against his clients.

The case is set to be heard before Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

Sharma indicated the possibility of the applications, citing concerns about acting DPP Rabuku who previously served as Qiliho’s counsel during his caution interview with the police.

The case was called this morning before High Court Judge Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu.

Sharma confirmed receiving court records for the trial.

The duo were acquitted after the trial on October 12th.

Bainimarama was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice while Qiliho was accused of abuse of office.

State counsel Meli Vosawale also acknowledged receipt of the court records.

The appeal case will be called again on December 4th.