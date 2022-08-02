Accountant charged with fraud-related offenses

An accountant charged over fraud-related offences has been released on bail.

Jaswant Kumar appeared in the anti-corruption court in Suva this afternoon.

He is accused of conspiracy to defraud and obtaining a gain.

It is alleged that Jaswant Kumar and another between the April 1st, 2020 and April 31st of the same year in Suva conspired with the intention of dishonestly obtaining a gain in the sum of two hundred dollars from one Umlesh Lata Sharma.

On the second charge, obtaining a financial advantage, Kumar is alleged to have also charged fees for the delivery of certificates of citizenship of one Umlesh Lata Sharma and obtained a financial advantage in the sum of two hundred dollars from Sharma, knowing that he was not able to receive such a financial advantage.

Jaswant Kumar’s lawyer sought bail, while the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption asked for strict bail conditions to be imposed.

Kumar has been released on bail. He is expected to take a plea on September 19th.