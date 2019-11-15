Labasa fire officers front court for breach

Four fire officers from the Labasa Fire Station appeared at the Labasa Magistrate Court today for allegedly beaching the social gathering restrictions.

30 year-old Irimaia Cava, 25 year-old Roy Francis, 44 year-old Kaiava Francis and 28 year-old Inoke Kuboutawa Levea are charged with failure to comply with orders contrary to Section 69 (3) of the Public Health Act.

The four were arrested after police received a report that they were gathering for the purpose of consuming liquor on 18th April, at Tabucola, Labasa.

The four have been bailed on their own recognizance for $1,000 each.

This means they have been bailed without paying a bond or providing surety and are provided certain requirements to meet to avoid jail.

Should they not meet these requirements, they will be arrested.

The four men have been ordered to report to the Labasa Police Station once a fortnight on Saturdays.

Their case has been adjourned to the 6th of August.

