12 appear in court for breaching social gathering restrictions

Twelve people arrested for breaching social gathering restrictions yesterday were today warned by the Navua Magistrates court to follow the rules in place.

Abhishek Ram, Soccer player Vinal Prasad, Loraine Singh, Munit Deo, Rinesh Reneesh, Mukesh Chand were arrested after 2pm in Tokotoko Navua.

They gathered at Mukesh Chands residence to consume liquor and play cards.

The six pleaded guilty and promised not to reoffend. Ram, Prasad and Singh were sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for two years.

Deo, Reneesh and Chand were fined $400 to be paid within 2 months and in default 40 days imprisonment. Three people were arrested from Naitata Navua.

Avinesh Ram, Sanjay Ram and Kunal Kumar were drinking liquor at around 2.30pm.

They pleaded guilty to one count each of failure to comply with orders.

The three have also been ordered to pay a fine of $400 within 2 months and in default 40 days imprisonment.

Three more people were arrested in Waidradra yesterday afternoon.

Saten Kumar, Sanjay Kumar and Alvin Narayan were drinking grog. They also pleaded guilty.

The trio have been sentenced to 3 months suspended for 18 months.



