Court remands man for alleged robbery

A 36-year-old man has been remanded for his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Nadera last week.

The accused on the night of the July 6th is alleged to have robbed a woman of more than $9,000 in cash consisting of both local and foreign currencies.

Police say a team from the Southern Division managed to apprehend the accused.

The accused was charged with one count of aggravated robbery and appeared at the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

The man has been remanded till the 21st of this month where his case will be recalled at the Suva High Court.