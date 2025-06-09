Counterstroke urges people to rethink their diet

Counterstroke Fiji President Elizabeth Fong says that what people eat directly affects their health and influences their risk of developing non-communicable diseases.

She highlights that modern diets are often loaded with hidden sugar, which increases health risks for everyone.

Fong emphasizes the importance of carefully reading food labels, particularly on imported products that may seem healthy at first glance.

Article continues after advertisement

Counterstroke Fiji warns that many food products contain hidden ingredients that can pose serious health risks.

“It says fresh and no additives. But when I actually look at it and the composition of those food items, you see why our advocacy is based on eating local.”

Fong is encouraging people to focus on fresh, local produce, saying that buying from markets and choosing affordable local foods is the best way to protect their health.

NGO Coalition Chair Margaret Reid Rounds says that being aware of one’s diet and making better food choices can lower the risk of major health problems.

“The coalition is really about facilitating information sharing that can then have a ripple effect throughout the community.”

The organization says that taking control of one’s food intake is a crucial step in reducing the prevalence of serious diseases in the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.