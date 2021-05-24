Home

Councils urged to focus on quality services

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 26, 2021 9:20 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Municipal Councils need to maintain efficiency and focus on quality services with utmost diligence and professionalism.

This was highlighted by Local Government Minister Premila Kumar during the Chief Executive Officers Forum.

Kumar says there must be a stop to the culture of mediocrity.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds they have noted remarkable progress in ensuring that more market vendors in the Municipal Markets are vaccinated.

4, 252 market vendors out of 5, 842 in municipal markets are fully vaccinated as of 26th of last month.

Municipal Councils have been reminded to prohibit the entry of market vendors who were not fully vaccinated after 1 November 2021.

Kumar says this is a legal requirement and vendors must comply with the law to ensure a safe environment for all Fijians.

 

