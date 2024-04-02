Council to establish Development Fund

Council Chair Isikeli Vuniwaqa.

The Kadavu Provincial Council is actively following the establishment of a District Development Fund to drive development initiatives across the province.

Council Chair Isikeli Vuniwaqa announced this initiative during the Ministry of Itaukei’s Lalakai program on Radio Fiji One, emphasizing its potential to propel the province forward.

According to Vuniwaqa, the planned Solevu event following the Provincial Council meeting in June will mark the beginning of efforts to kickstart the Development Fund.

“We are now looking at avenues to help develop our province and this is one way of doing it. It’s hard but it can be done.”

Additionally, the province is exploring the establishment of wholesale distributions at various points in Kadavu to assist shopkeepers in light of the high freight rates associated with maritime vessels serving the region and its surrounding islands.

The upcoming Kadavu Provincial Council meeting in June is expected to further solidify plans and strategies for the province’s development initiatives.