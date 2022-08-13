Council receive complaints against land surveyors

The Consumer Council of Fiji is advising land surveyors to honor contracts with clients and provide timely, high-quality services as promised.

During the last six months alone, the Council has received 13 complaints against surveyors totaling $36,000 in value.

According to complaints, some land surveyors collected thousands of dollars from customers under the pretense of completing a land survey and creating documentation for title registrations however the works have not been completed for months.

Council Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says land surveyors must uphold their pledges and contracts with clients. Failure to do so is unethical commercial behavior will not be tolerated.

The Council is advising customers to exercise greater caution and always verify the legitimacy of such companies by running background checks through reviews or speaking with past customers before making any payments.