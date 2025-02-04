Council prioritizes digital rights

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil adds this will enable consumers to make informed purchasing decisions and hold businesses accountable.

The Consumer Council of Fiji is prioritizing online consumer protection in response to the surge in e-commerce.

With online shopping accounting for 239 registered cases in the 2023-2024 financial year, the need for vigilance in the digital marketplace is clear.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they are using social media and digital campaigns to raise awareness of consumer rights and related issues.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil adds this will enable consumers to make informed purchasing decisions and hold businesses accountable.

“The expansion of online platforms and digital marketplace has increased consumer options, but also it has introduced, you know, new challenges, including frauds. You know, we all are aware of the number of fraud that is going on online platforms, data security concerns, and unclear refund or return policies.”

Shandil adds that these platforms empower consumers to lodge complaints, share their experiences, and actively participate in advocacy efforts.