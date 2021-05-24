Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government

Religious organizations say they are elated that places of worship can open from the 4th of next month with up to seventy percent capacity.

Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says the announcement by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is an indication of how Fiji has progressed during this pandemic as the country is slowly returning to some normalcy.

However, Archbishop Loy Chong says are hoping to hold discussions with the government to allow unvaccinated Fijians to access houses of worship.

The Prime Minister has stressed that houses of worship are among the list of venues that will open, but to only fully vaccinated persons.

Archbishop Loy Chong says church leaders will approach the government for a solution that allows unvaccinated people to enter churches.

“I’m thinking of us Fiji Council Churches just to reflect on this on this and have a dialogue with the government.”

Fiji Muslim League President, Hafiz Khan says they did not regret having to close mosques to protect members.

“A very long period has gone for us and of cause as Muslims it was during the auspicious month of Ramadan when the lockdown started so we had to forgo a lot of our worships and our attendance to the mosque, we cooperated with the country and the government and we are now very hopeful that things will improve as we go along.”

The Prime Minister has said all COVID-safe measures must be strictly enforced at all places of worship.

