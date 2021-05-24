Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government|Online registration begins today|MoH establishes quarantine corridors|Mask wearing compulsory says Dr Fong|Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou|Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children’s vaccination|Poverty scheme to assist over 23,000 households|Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong|PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity|Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu|Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|146 new cases and one death from COVID|Villagers await COVID-19 test results|Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji|Minister calls for more innovative practices|Education Ministry working on logistics|Decision pending on containment borders|Ministry diligently tracks COVID outbreak|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 18, 2021 6:55 am
Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong. [File Photo]

Religious organizations say they are elated that places of worship can open from the 4th of next month with up to seventy percent capacity.

Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says the announcement by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is an indication of how Fiji has progressed during this pandemic as the country is slowly returning to some normalcy.

However, Archbishop Loy Chong says are hoping to hold discussions with the government to allow unvaccinated Fijians to access houses of worship.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister has stressed that houses of worship are among the list of venues that will open, but to only fully vaccinated persons.

Archbishop Loy Chong says church leaders will approach the government for a solution that allows unvaccinated people to enter churches.

“I’m thinking of us Fiji Council Churches just to reflect on this on this and have a dialogue with the government.”

Fiji Muslim League President, Hafiz Khan says they did not regret having to close mosques to protect members.

“A very long period has gone for us and of cause as Muslims it was during the auspicious month of Ramadan when the lockdown started so we had to forgo a lot of our worships and our attendance to the mosque, we cooperated with the country and the government and we are now very hopeful that things will improve as we go along.”

The Prime Minister has said all COVID-safe measures must be strictly enforced at all places of worship.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.