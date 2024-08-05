Council alerts Fijians about unsubstantiated services

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has issued a warning to the public about fraudulent services being advertised online.

It has come to the Council’s attention that various individuals, including astrologers and self-proclaimed healers, are charging exorbitant fees to consumers seeking their services.

The Council emphasizes that regardless of any promises or guarantees made, individuals should refrain from paying for such services.

If you have already paid for a service from an astrologer and seek a refund, the Council urges you to report the incident immediately.

The Council also highlights that practitioners such as astrologers, witch doctors and healers do not operate in medical facilities, similar to how psychics do not win the lottery.

These individuals’ claims should be scrutinized carefully.

Meanwhile, the Council also advises the public to expect high-quality service across all interactions.

When dealing with medical reports or other important documents, ensure that the information provided aligns with what was discussed during consultations. It is crucial to ask questions and seek clarification if any aspects are unclear.

For assistance or to report any issues, individuals can contact the Consumer Council.