Consumer Council warns of rising online fraud

The Consumer Council is urging shoppers to exercise caution when making online purchases, as complaints of fraud continue to rise.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says with Eid fast approaching, many consumers are turning to online platforms to purchase traditional clothing and accessories.

Shandil says due to the high demand of traditional Indian attire, the Council has observed many fraudulent sellers operating through social media platforms.

She says the modus operandi is often the same, with demands for partial or full deposits upfront, but after making the payment, consumers often find it difficult to get updates on their orders.

The CEO adds some victims have reported that only after they threaten legal action, and pressure the sellers, do they receive a partial refund.

She says since January last year the council has received 44 complaints against a Lautoka based online trader with customers reporting that they paid for items that were never delivered.

She says despite repeated warnings and multiple referrals to the Police Force, this business continues to exploit consumers, preying on their trust and excitement during the festive season.

Shandil says that the council will work closely with the Police Force and refer such cases for criminal investigation.

The Council continues to monitor online marketplaces and will take necessary action against fraudulent operators.

