Consultations to address land concerns

A government taskforce is set to engage in public consultations with landowners and farmers starting tomorrow.

The team includes representatives from various government ministries.

This consultation aims to address long-standing concerns regarding land leases, renewals and premium matters.

During the meetings, the taskforce aims to assure landowners, farmers and tenants that it is committed to resolving pending issues related to land leases.

The focus is on implementing strategic solutions for sustainable resolutions that will have a lasting impact.

The taskforce, facilitated by the Strategic Planning Office of the Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics has stressed the government’s focus to addressing land-related issues.

Fijians are encouraged to participate in the consultations that has been scheduled at specified times and venues.