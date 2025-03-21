Consultation process key to electoral law reforms

The review of the electoral laws will not take place in isolation.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has reaffirmed that extensive consultations will be conducted with key stakeholders, including government agencies, political parties, civil society organizations, the media, electoral experts, and the general public.

Turaga says these engagements will provide invaluable insights into the experiences and challenges faced under the current electoral framework.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the review team members’ role will be to listen, analyze, and propose recommendations that ensure the electoral system aligns with international best practices while remaining practical for Fiji’s unique context.

“Your findings will culminate in a final report, draft bill(s) and regulations that will be submitted to both the Attorney General and myself for consideration. But before that, a validation exercise will be conducted to refine your recommendations based on stakeholder feedback.”

Turaga says that this process will ensure that the reforms proposed are not only comprehensive but also widely accepted and understood by those they will impact the most.

He adds that the review is an opportunity to accelerate our nation’s democratic evolution.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.