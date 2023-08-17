Consultation on Surfing Areas Act begins

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga during consultations on the review of the regulation of the Surfing Areas Act of 2010 in Suva today. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The government will continue to promote Fiji as a premier surfing destination while ensuring that there is equitable compensation for the landowners for the use of their resources.

This has been highlighted by Attorney-General Siromi Turaga during consultations on the review of the regulation of the Surfing Areas Act of 2010 in Suva today.

Turaga says this review is of great public interest and is a priority for the government.

The Attorney General says they place greater emphasis on ensuring that the voice of the people is heard and taken into consideration before policies and bills are tabled in Parliament.

He is assuring the public that there will be thorough consultations undertaken by various government departments in relation to the review of this Act.

Turaga says they welcome public insight and comments on the review of the Act.