Construction of Namatakula seawall begins

The construction of a seawall in Namatakula village, Sigatoka will protect close to 60 households from coastal flooding, coastal erosion, and infrastructure damage.

The Ministry of Waterways will oversee the project with a grant of $38,139 from the British High Commission.

Minister for Waterways Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the project is a significant initiative for coastal erosion management and environmental rehabilitation using a nature-based solution.

” We will be constructing a nature-based sea wall with a length of 450 meters and I want to assure the community that this will build an ecosystem that will serve the need of your future generation.”

Village headman, Josevata Nagasaukula says during high tides, especially during the cyclone season, most of the villagers had to evacuate their houses and seek shelter somewhere else due to coastal erosion and flooding.

Close to 450 meters of a hybrid sea wall will be built by the Ministry of Waterways with bouldering work, land reclamation, rows of mangroves, and vetiver planting to protect the village coastline.