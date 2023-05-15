Prasad clarifies conference funds

The recent International Girmit Conference in Suva.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the coalition government remains committed to transparency and accountability when it comes to the use of taxpayer funds.

His comments are in response to the call made by Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu for an independent investigation into the allocation of $200,000 of taxpayer funds to the Global Girmit Institute for the recent International Girmit Conference in Suva.

Seruiratu had also called for the Finance Minister to step down.

Prasad says Seruiratu’s statement is an insult to girmitiyas on the day that celebrates their achievements and contribution to the country.

He adds the funds were also endorsed by Cabinet.

“The Cabinet made a very clear decision that $500,000 would be allocated for Ratu Sukuna Day celebration, $500,000 for Girmit Day and in that $500,000, it is very clearly approved that an international conference will be part of that and his talking about GGI which was de-registered and registered again, there’s nothing untoward about that.”

The Finance Minister reassures that the coalition government has always been transparent about its use of taxpayer money under proper procedures and guidelines, with vetting by the offices of the Attorney General and Solicitor General.