Condom campaign targets students and club-goers

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa

University students and nightlife patrons are two notable demographics targeted during the National Condom Campaign.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa, while launching the campaign, says these demographics are at increased risk for HIV, STIs, and unintended pregnancies.

Ravunawa says the campaign will be launched at 63 strategically chosen sites across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these sites have been identified based on their accessibility and potential to reach diverse demographics.

The Assistant Minister says among them are 18 educational institutions, which include 13 campuses of the Fiji National University and five for USP facilities.

“Establishing a presence in our educational institutions is crucial, as it allows our trained teams to engage with our youth, providing them not only with the tools they need to protect themselves but also with the knowledge to navigate their personal experiences safely and confidently.”

Ravunawa adds that in addition to educational institutions, the ministry also recognizes the influence of social settings on health behaviors.

He says, therefore, the Ministry is targeting 15 nightlife areas, particularly 15 nightclubs in Suva, where many youths and adults alike gather to socialize.

He adds that they will be promoting safer sexual practices among club-goers by ensuring that condoms are readily available and that the message of responsible behavior resonates within these energetic environments.

Ravunawa says the nightlife scene is a vibrant part of our urban culture, and it is essential to blend health awareness with the enjoyment of life.

He adds that public facilities play a pivotal role in the campaign as well, and for this, the Ministry is establishing condom access points in five public restrooms, making it easier for individuals to prioritize their sexual health in a discreet and convenient manner.

He says the initiative is geared towards fostering a culture of safe sexual practices while simultaneously reducing the prevalence of both sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies within our population.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.