Community awareness and visits crucial

The Fiji Police Force continues to conduct house-to-house visitations and hold awareness sessions with the community on a daily basis.

It says they aim to foster positive and productive working relations for safer communities.

As police are on the receiving end of reports after the crime has been committed, this proactive measure aims to create awareness to prevent the commission of crime.

According to the police, visitations have resulted in the formation of crime prevention committees, neighborhood watch zones, and community messenger and chat groups.

This has led to increased community awareness, where neighbors are looking out for each other and alerting groups of suspicious activities.