Commissioning of new solar system

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau visited four villages in Beqa to commission new solar home systems.

Villagers of Nawaisomo, Raviravi, Naseuseu and Naceva in Beqa received certificates of ownership of these systems.

Ro Filipe says this is part of government’s plans in trying to reduce the use of diesel generators and to transition to renewable energy.

Villagers have been taught how to use the system and to properly manage it.

“As a Government, we are working on improving those and also intensifying those programs given the move to lower our use of fossil fuel and with our networking with our international, there are big programs coming up in terms of renewable energy.”

Director of Energy Mikaele Belena says the program for renewable energy supplies are for those located in the off-grid islands and those who are not close to the EFL grids.