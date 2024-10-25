Collaboration to enhance food security and economic growth

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations aims to enhance food security in Fiji, create employment opportunities, and support rural and economic development.

National Project Coordinator Mohseen Khan says the organization is partnering with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Trade to address food security issues.

He emphasizes that these initiatives play a vital role in building a sustainable agricultural framework that benefits both rural communities and the broader economy.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan says that under the Sustainable Transformation of Domestic Agri-Food Systems project, the FAO is actively working on an additional eight projects aimed at achieving its objectives.

“So, we are in the process of signing agreements with them, and as the project gets launched, we’ll definitely announce. But definitely, there’s a lot in the agribusiness sector that we have plans to do.”

Khan adds that through their various programs, they are focused on providing valuable support to agribusiness in Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali, says they are committed to supporting projects that contribute to economic growth and equip people with the relevant tools to tackle food security challenges.

“And then they are also capitalizing on local organic products that are available, like bio-waste that comes, and things like seaweed and things like herbs that normally are so expensive when we import from overseas and buy from supermarkets, imported products.”

The 2024 Agri-Innovate Program is a key initiative under the STODAS program, aimed at equipping agribusiness owners with insights to drive economic growth.