COC meeting preparation underway: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The Constitutional Offices Commission Chair, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, has indicated that the Commission is actively preparing for its upcoming meeting.

Rabuka says the Commission is now working on some very important flying minutes.

He states two members have yet to respond to the flying minutes, which is causing the delay in convening the meeting.

“I will await the Secretariat, which is the AG, and the Solicitor General. At the moment, we are working on some flying minutes. There are two members who have not responded to some of those very important flying minutes.”

The Prime Minister affirms his commitment to ensuring the Commission’s efficiency, noting that he has requested the Secretariat to speed up the return of the responses so that a face-to-face meeting can be convened.

According to the 2013 Constitution, the Commission is responsible for providing advice to the President in relation to the appointment of key public positions, including the Supervisor of Elections.

The Prime Minister has recently received complaints from private citizens against acting SoE Ana Mataiciwa and says the copies of the complaints have been send to the Commission.

Mataiciwa has told FBC News she will not comment on the matter as she is yet to receive that letter of complaint.

Questions have also been sent to Electoral Commission Chair Barbara Malimali regarding the matter.