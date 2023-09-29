Coastal inundation alert in force

A coastal inundation alert is now in force for low-lying coastal areas in southern parts of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the alert is in force for low-lying coastal areas of the Mamanuca Group, Kadavu and nearby islands, Beqa, Vatulele, Sigatoka to coastal Serua-Namosi, Lau group and Lomaiviti Group.

The weather office states the alert is due to a high pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji that is expected to generate and direct moderate southerly swells of our waters.

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

According to the weather office, moderate southerly swells can lead to sea flooding of low-lying coastal areas in the southern parts of Fiji.

Members of the public can expect sea flooding, especially during high tides over the low-lying coastal areas of the mentioned islands and groups.

The Fiji Met Office says the swells can also cause possible disruptions of marine related and recreational activities and livelihood and debris may get washed up along coastal communities and roadways.