Coalition Government recognizes minority groups

Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna has acknowledged every minority group that have contributed to the development of the country.

In recognition of their commitment to help build the nation, Tubuna says the Coalition Government has also allocated funds for the minority groups in the 2024-2025 national budget.

Tubuna says the assistance aims to empower the minority groups.

“$180,000 has been allocated to the Melanesian and iTaukei. $300,000 to Rotuma Island Council. $200,000 for Rabi Island Council and $70,000 for Kioa Island Council.”

Tubuna acknowledges the thoughtful consideration of the Coalition Government.

“The budget is a reflection of the collective efforts of all government ministries that addresses the diverse needs of our community, demonstrating a commitment to our nation’s growth and development.”

The Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna is confident that minority groups will be able to develop their communities through the assistance by the Coalition Government.