Coalition government communicates daily: AG

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The coalition government reassures that they are in constant conversation with one another.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga says he understands the nation’s concerns as this is the first time to have a three-party coalition government.

Article continues after advertisement

“Phone conversations with the Minister for Education—I mean, we are the government of the day, and that’s how we’re supposed to conduct ourselves.”

Turaga says they are approaching governance in a Pacific way where every member’s view is respected.