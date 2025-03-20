Climate shift endangers water

Climate change is placing global water security at risk, Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu has warned.

He spoke about the essential role of clean water in protecting public health and supporting national growth.

Speaking in Taveuni on World Water Day, Dr. Lalabalavu pointed out the cascading effects of glacial melt on freshwater supplies, noting that while Fiji lacks glaciers, shifts in global ice reserves influence water availability.

“On one hand government is doing its part in accelerating change for the water sector to ensure that we have safe and clean drinking water and safe and affordable sanitation. On the other hand, we also have to play our part in the use of water wisely.”

This year’s theme, Glacier Preservation, highlights the reliance of nearly two billion people on glacial-fed water sources.

Dr. Lalabalavu explained ongoing government efforts to bolster water infrastructure, especially in underserved communities.

A key initiative, the Rewa River Water Supply Project, aims to add 40 million liters of water daily to the Central Division, easing supply constraints.

The Health Ministry, he said remains committed to strengthening water safety through training programs and community partnerships.

