Tewaka plants mangroves to offset carbon emissions

To offset their carbon emissions, the staff of Tewaka, a Fijian-owned tourism transport destination management, planted 800 mangrove seedlings at the Natabua foreshore in Lautoka yesterday.

Managing Director, James Sowane says they calculated their carbon-dioxide emission for 2021 which was close to 150,000kg and one way of offsetting this was to plant mangroves.

“That’s not the end of it, it’s just the beginning of our journey to give back to the environment our target is to plant the required seedlings to make up for our footprint for 2022 which I’m sure will more than double 2021 which has been a busy year since to date.”

Sowane also says that Tewaka is an iTaukei word that means, “to grow or expand” and the company logo is themed on mangrove plants.

He says mangroves are the nursery of marine life as they represent strength and resilience plus they absorb and store carbon for a longer period making them a critical solution in the fight against climate change.

Sowane also acknowledged the support of Pene Nonu, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Forestry and his team.