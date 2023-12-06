Tabuya advocates for green jobs for women

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports and various studies have emphasized the unique challenges faced by women and girls in the climate crisis.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, who participated in a panel discussion centred on women’s progress in green jobs and explored avenues for scaling and enhancing these initiatives.

Tabuya says the challenges are magnified due to disparities in access to resources such as skills, information, financial capital, and secure land rights.

She adds that gender discriminatory norms, gender-based violence, and the burden of unpaid care, among other factors, have further compounded these difficulties.

Tabuya has stressed the imperative to expand the commendable efforts, emphasizing the need to scale them up based on the lessons learned.

She emphasized the importance of ensuring that the initiatives receive funding, not only through loans but also through grants.