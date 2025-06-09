Pacific voices demand place in climate talks

Pacific and indigenous voices must be central in global climate negotiations, says the UK’s Pacific Climate and Energy Chancellor Billy Selby.

Speaking at a meeting of civil society organisations, Selby said Pacific communities are on the front line of the climate crisis yet remain underrepresented in international forums.

She stressed that the UK is committed to bridging that gap and ensuring those most affected are heard where decisions are made.

“Your voices are super important in global climate negotiations, and sometimes they feel really far away, and I think the UK, we’re really interested in bridging that gap and recognising that we don’t always suffer from the same gaps.”

Selby outlined the UK’s partnership with the Empowering Voices Project, which creates inclusive spaces for diverse participants. She said initiatives like this help Pacific and indigenous leaders build networks and skills to strengthen their presence in climate talks.

With COP30 in Brazil fast approaching, Selby urged Pacific representatives to align their priorities and prepare collectively, stressing that unity is a powerful tool to influence outcomes.

She assured delegates that while the UK supports the process, the two-day workshop would remain a safe space for Pacific and indigenous leaders to work together without outside influence.

Selby reaffirmed the UK’s backing for the region’s fight for climate justice, adding that the strength of Pacific voices lies in their unity and lived experience of climate impacts.

