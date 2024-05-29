Minister urges action on climate change

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has told the leaders attending the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland that the time for talks is over.

Speaking at the ‘Incentives for Policy Change Promoting Action by Leveraging Opportunities’ side event, Dr Lalabalavu says it is now time for action to effectively address the toll of climate change on health systems in Fiji and the Pacific Island Countries.

He highlighted that Fiji has implemented early warning systems as the WHO provided assessments to identify vulnerable facilities in the country.

Dr Lalabalavu says the government’s decisive actions to address the effects of climate change on the health system were driven by unwavering political determination.

He also thanked Fiji’s development partners for their shared mission to help in the fight against climate change.

Lalabalavu stresses Fiji’s steadfast commitment to building a resilient health system, one that is not just capable, but determined to adapt to the effects of climate change.

Meanwhile, the 77th WHA is poised to adopt a groundbreaking new resolution on Climate Change and Health.

The side event held yesterday was a testament to the importance of opportunities and incentives for policy change, such as co-benefits, synergies, and integrated financing.