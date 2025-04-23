Fiji seeks new climate partners amid uncertain USAID

[Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/ Facebook]

In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend programs supported under USAID, Fiji’s Environment and Climate Change Ministry has reached out to other partners to support some of its projects.

Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Michael revealed that a number of projects are being affected due to President Trump’s decision.

“As well as their withdrawal of aid towards the Pacific, it has multifaceted challenges, particularly for development partners that rely on US aid to implement some of the projects. For example, we have initiatives like Social Solutions, which is a US aid-funded project that works directly with the community they use to support the national adaptation plan.”

He acknowledged Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and other countries for remaining steadfast in terms of their alliance with small developing island nations despite the withdrawal by the US.

He says most Pacific countries are highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and natural disasters.

Dr. Michael says it is unfair for the least contributor to the crisis to bear the cost.

The US withdrawal is still under consideration, and the decision is still pending.

