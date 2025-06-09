Fiji demands climate justice at COP30

[File Photo]

Vulnerable countries are bearing the heaviest burden of the climate crisis.

Fiji has called for urgent climate justice and stronger international support at COP30.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu told delegates that developing countries are facing daily injustices from climate impacts they did not create.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu.

He states the threats are no longer distant.

Storms are destroying coastal communities, saltwater intrusion is harming crops and rising seas are forcing families from their ancestral land.

Bulitavu said these challenges affect the entire Global South, where a single disaster can erase years of development in days.

He stressed that global action must be grounded in equity and international law, pointing to the International Court of Justice advisory opinion, which reinforces the 1.5°C limit and obliges developed countries to provide financial support to vulnerable states.

He renewed Fiji’s call for climate finance that is accessible, grant-based and delivered urgently, warning that the current system is failing those who need it most.

Bulitavu also highlighted Pacific leadership including Fiji’s Rural Electrification Fund and South–South cooperation such as India’s solar system installation at the State House.

He adds that no country can face the climate crisis alone and reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to building unity across the global south for a safer and fairer future.

